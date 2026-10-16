Delhi stations 6,000+ police, 220 CAPF ahead of CJP march
Delhi is on high alert as over 6,000 police and 220 companies of Central Armed Police Forces have been stationed across the New Delhi area and adjoining districts, border areas, and other important locations ahead of the Cockroach Janta Party's (CJP) Lehra Do Tiranga march this Friday, October 16, 2026.
Key spots like Connaught Place and Rajiv Chowk are under extra watch, with more than 10 CCTV cameras installed in and around Central Park and Rajiv Chowk and barricades at Connaught Place, Patel Chowk, ITO and Sansad Marg to keep things in check.
Connaught Place under prohibitory orders
To manage possible crowds, police are working in three shifts and have backup forces ready.
Prohibitory orders under Section 163 of the BNSS prohibiting mass gatherings were already in force in Connaught Place and surrounding areas, so Central Park will be closed on October 16 and 17.
The march follows the stand-off between the CJP and Delhi Police over demonstrations against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, after CJP leaders Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka were sent to judicial custody for entering Jantar Mantar on October 13.
Police might allow a smaller protest somewhere else to balance safety with people's right to speak up.