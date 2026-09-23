Delhi sunny Wednesday around 36 Celsius, IMD warns weekend storms
India
Delhi's getting a sunny Wednesday with highs around 36 Celsius, great if you want to be out and about.
But heads up: the IMD says rain and thunderstorms are on the way this weekend, so your outdoor plans might need a backup.
Delhi morning 26 Celsius AQI 133
Wednesday started off warmer than usual at 26 Celsius, with comfy humidity levels making things pleasant.
Air quality is sitting at 133 AQI, moderate, fine for most, but sensitive folks should take it easy.
The IMD recommends keeping an eye on updates as the weekend approaches.