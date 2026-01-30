'Made...brother hear screams': SWAT commando's family alleges brutal dowry harassment 

The family of Kajal Chaudhary, a 27-year-old Delhi Police Special Weapons and Tactics (SWAT) commando, has accused her husband, Ankur, of harassing her for dowry. Kajal died on Tuesday after being hospitalized with severe injuries. The incident took place in southwest Delhi's Mohan Garden on January 22 when Ankur allegedly assaulted Kajal with a dumbbell during an argument over dowry demands and financial issues.

Arrest and allegations Family alleges ongoing dowry harassment, husband arrested Kajal's family claims she was subjected to harassment right after their marriage by Ankur's family despite their love marriage in 2023. They allege that demands continued even after giving valuables at the wedding. Kajal's brother Nikhil, a constable at Parliament Street police station, said he heard his sister scream over a phone call. "Kajal called me up when the argument escalated," Nikhil told TOI, adding that while he was still on the phone, Ankur began hitting her with the dumbbell.

Ongoing harassment Family claims dowry harassment continued post-wedding Kajal's father, Rakesh, said she was being subjected to constant dowry demands, even during pregnancy. "We gave them a Bullet bike, gold jewellery and cash at the wedding, but they said our son would have got a car (had he married someone else). Later, my daughter even arranged a car, but they didn't stop harassing her. We couldn't even speak freely to her," he was quoted as saying by PTI. Kajal was four months pregnant when she was killed.

