Delhi tap water contamination caused by rusty pipes and leaks

Fawzia Tarannum urges SCADA and IoT

Experts think it's time for smarter solutions instead of just patching things up.

Dr. Fawzia Tarannum from TERI suggests using technology like SCADA systems and IoT sensors to monitor the network in real time and catch problems early.

She also warns that just swapping out old pipes won't help unless new ones are properly watched over: Otherwise, we might end up with a system that is just as prone to contamination as the one we have now.