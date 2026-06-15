Delhi tap water contamination caused by rusty pipes and leaks
Delhi's tap water is facing a serious contamination problem, mostly because of old, rusty pipes and leaky valves that let sewage and dirty stormwater mix in.
With more people living in the city and higher water demand, these weak spots are under extra pressure, plus household pumps in low-pressure areas can actually pull contaminated water into the supply.
Shockingly, nearly 40% of supplied water is lost as non-revenue water.
Fawzia Tarannum urges SCADA and IoT
Experts think it's time for smarter solutions instead of just patching things up.
Dr. Fawzia Tarannum from TERI suggests using technology like SCADA systems and IoT sensors to monitor the network in real time and catch problems early.
She also warns that just swapping out old pipes won't help unless new ones are properly watched over: Otherwise, we might end up with a system that is just as prone to contamination as the one we have now.