Delhi targets 30% electric vehicles by 2030 with 2-wheeler mandate

India's EV battery and infrastructure shortfalls

India doesn't have enough key battery materials like lithium and nickel, so there are concerns that this could increase dependence on suppliers like China.

Charging stations and the power grid also need serious upgrades before everyone can go electric.

Plus, experts warn that recycling old EV batteries needs better systems. Otherwise, we might just swap one problem for another.

Basically, going green is a great idea, but it'll take smart planning to make it work for Delhi in the long run.