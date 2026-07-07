Delhi targets 30% electric vehicles by 2030 with 2-wheeler mandate
Delhi wants 30% of its vehicles to be electric by 2030 and will only allow electric two-wheeler registrations starting April 1, 2028.
The plan is all about fighting air pollution and making the city greener, but getting there isn't as easy as flipping a switch: there are some real challenges on the road.
India's EV battery and infrastructure shortfalls
India doesn't have enough key battery materials like lithium and nickel, so there are concerns that this could increase dependence on suppliers like China.
Charging stations and the power grid also need serious upgrades before everyone can go electric.
Plus, experts warn that recycling old EV batteries needs better systems. Otherwise, we might just swap one problem for another.
Basically, going green is a great idea, but it'll take smart planning to make it work for Delhi in the long run.