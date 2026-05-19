Delhi taxi unions to go on strike from May 21-23

Taxi and auto drivers' unions in Delhi have announced a three-day strike from May 21. The decision comes as a protest against the rising fuel prices and demands for a fare hike. The All India Motor Transport Congress has written to Lieutenant Governor Taranjit Singh Sandhu and Chief Minister Rekha Gupta outlining their demands.

Economic strain Middle-class drivers struggling to support families Anuj Kumar Rathore, Vice-President of the Chaalak Shakti Union, said that the rising prices of CNG, petrol, and diesel were making it hard for middle-class drivers to support their families. He added that in coordination with other organizations of Delhi, the union has called for a Chakka Jam (strike) on May 21-23. The unions also demanded strong policies to prevent economic exploitation of taxi drivers.

Protest escalation Escalation of protest into 'large-scale protest' warned The unions have warned that if the government does not increase taxi fares and issue a notification within one or two weeks, they will escalate their protest into a "large-scale protest." This comes after the Delhi High Court directed last year that taxi drivers' problems should be resolved and fares increased. The unions claim the Delhi government is delaying this matter by saying it has been sent to the Lieutenant Governor for approval.

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