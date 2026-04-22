Delhi teacher Lalit Lal Verma records households for Census 2027
India
Lalit Lal Verma, a Delhi math teacher, is spending his time gathering household information for Census 2027.
After school, he heads out with a mobile app to record details about families and their homes, sometimes having to explain who he is when people are unsure.
Verma assigned 193 houses, climbs stairs
Verma's job isn't easy: he's assigned 193 houses in just one month and often climbs many stairs in apartment blocks.
He's noticed fewer people remember family members' phone numbers compared with 2011, and sometimes gets quirky questions, like whether pets count as household members.
Still, he stays committed because accurate census data helps plan for everyone's future.