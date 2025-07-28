Delhi teacher loses ₹77 lakh to drug trafficking scam

How the scammers operated and police's action so far

The scammers first got her to send ₹3 lakh, then sent back a small refund to seem trustworthy.

They staged fake WhatsApp video calls as NCB officials, which led her to share net banking details—letting them drain her account over several weeks.

Police tracked down five suspects across Haryana and Rajasthan by July 1, 2024, and recovered ₹3 lakh so far. Investigations are ongoing.

```