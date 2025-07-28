Next Article
Delhi teacher loses ₹77 lakh to drug trafficking scam
A retired teacher from Vasant Kunj, Delhi, lost ₹77 lakh after scammers pretended to be NCB officers and accused her of buying banned drugs online.
They threatened her with arrest and convinced her to transfer money for "verification."
The incident came to light when she reported it to the police on September 26, 2024.
How the scammers operated and police's action so far
The scammers first got her to send ₹3 lakh, then sent back a small refund to seem trustworthy.
They staged fake WhatsApp video calls as NCB officials, which led her to share net banking details—letting them drain her account over several weeks.
Police tracked down five suspects across Haryana and Rajasthan by July 1, 2024, and recovered ₹3 lakh so far. Investigations are ongoing.
