Delhi teams with IIT Kanpur on AI 3-day pollution forecasts
India
Delhi is teaming up with IIT Kanpur to roll out an AI-powered system that helps tackle air pollution with advance forecasts.
This tech will predict pollution levels up to three days ahead, spot trouble zones, trace where emissions are coming from, and help the city act quickly.
It's a big step in Delhi's five-year strategy to clean up the air.
Delhi adds sensors and integrates data
The AI uses data from weather reports, mobile labs, and satellites to get a clear picture of what's happening across the city.
New low-cost sensors will boost monitoring and even tell if pollution is coming from Delhi or neighboring states.
Plus, officials will get special training and public complaint systems will be upgraded so everyone can play a part in keeping Delhi's air healthier.