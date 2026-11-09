Delhi techie Shivam Dewan warns as Diwali AQI tops 1,500
India
Shivam Dewan, a techie from Delhi, took to X to call out people for bursting firecrackers during Diwali, even as the city's air quality hit dangerous levels.
He shared that the AQI in his area crossed 1,500, warning that such pollution is seriously harmful and makes daily life tough.
Shivam Dewan's post sparks health debate
Dewan pointed out how not everyone can afford air purifiers at home, leaving many exposed to toxic air.
He also mentioned sleepless nights and even his pet cat struggling to rest.
His post got people talking online about health risks from firecrackers and whether it's time to rethink some festive habits for the sake of everyone's well-being.