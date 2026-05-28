Delhi teen, 17, shot in head at Amar Colony market
A 17-year-old boy is in critical condition at AIIMS Trauma Center after being shot in the head on Tuesday at Amar Colony market, Delhi.
He was sitting with a classmate when he confronted three boys for allegedly staring at her.
Things escalated quickly, and one of the boys, a 16-year-old, pulled out a gun and shot him.
Police arrest teen shooter, 2 sought
Police have arrested the teenage shooter but are still looking for the other two involved.
The community is shocked, with residents and shopkeepers saying they've never seen anything like this before.
Investigators are checking CCTV footage, and it turns out the shooter had been involved in another firing incident earlier.
The victim's family only learned what really happened after rushing to the hospital, having first been told it was an "accident."