Delhi teen, 17, shot in head at Amar Colony market

Police arrest teen shooter, 2 sought

Police have arrested the teenage shooter but are still looking for the other two involved.

The community is shocked, with residents and shopkeepers saying they've never seen anything like this before.

Investigators are checking CCTV footage, and it turns out the shooter had been involved in another firing incident earlier.

The victim's family only learned what really happened after rushing to the hospital, having first been told it was an "accident."