Delhi teen shot at Amar Colony restaurant after argument
India
A 17-year-old boy was shot in Amar Colony, Delhi, after a heated argument broke out at a restaurant where he was hanging out with friends.
Police say the accused, a minor, got into a fight over someone brushing past the victim's chair, left, then returned after a few minutes and fired at him before escaping.
Juvenile suspect traced and pistol recovered
The victim is currently being treated at AIIMS Trauma Center.
Police tracked down the juvenile suspect at his home in southeast Delhi and recovered an automatic pistol from the suspect.
An FIR has been registered, and a case under the Arms Act has been registered, and investigations are still ongoing.