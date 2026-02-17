Delhi: Teenager gets bail to attend board exams after fatality
India
A 23-year-old motorcyclist, Sahil Dhaneshra, lost his life in a three-vehicle accident near Lal Bahadur Shastri College in Dwarka.
The SUV driver, Akshatra Singh, was arrested at the scene but received interim bail on February 10, 2026 so he could sit for his Class 10 board exams.
The cab driver involved was injured but is recovering in the hospital.
Investigation underway
Police say the SUV hit Sahil's bike before crashing into a parked cab.
Investigators found that the SUV driver didn't have a valid license.
All vehicles have been seized for inspection, and CCTV footage from nearby cameras is being reviewed as part of an ongoing investigation into what led to this heartbreaking incident.