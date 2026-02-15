Delhi: Temperature dips to 11.1degC; air quality remains 'poor' India Feb 15, 2026

Delhi started Sunday on a chilly note with temperatures dipping to 11.1°C, according to the IMD.

Expect mist during the day and a warm high of around 27°C later.

Humidity was pretty high at 89% early on, and unfortunately, air quality was in the 'poor' zone with an AQI of 210.