Delhi: Temperature dips to 11.1degC; air quality remains 'poor'
Delhi started Sunday on a chilly note with temperatures dipping to 11.1°C, according to the IMD.
Expect mist during the day and a warm high of around 27°C later.
Humidity was pretty high at 89% early on, and unfortunately, air quality was in the 'poor' zone with an AQI of 210.
Skip outdoor activities
The poor air isn't just annoying—it's a cause for concern.
The IMD forecasts mist during the day.
If you can, keep tabs on AQI updates and maybe skip intense outdoor activities today.