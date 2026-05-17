Delhi temperatures will spike to 41 to 43°C, IMD says
India
Delhi started Sunday at a comfy 27 degrees Celsius, but things are about to heat up.
The IMD says temperatures will spike to 41 to 43 degrees Celsius in the next few days, so get ready for some serious summer vibes.
Saturday saw highs of 40 degrees Celsius at Safdarjung and 42.4 degrees Celsius at Ridge, with clear skies keeping nighttime temperatures between 24.6 and 24.8 degrees Celsius.
Delhi: storms, gusty winds, AQI risk
Expect thunderstorms on Sunday afternoon or evening, plus gusty winds reaching up to 40km/h that may stick around until Monday.
Air quality was moderate on Saturday (AQI: 176), but rising heat could push it into the poor zone by Monday, according to forecasts, so keep an eye out if you're heading outdoors.