Delhi temperatures will spike to 41 to 43°C, IMD says India May 17, 2026

Delhi started Sunday at a comfy 27 degrees Celsius, but things are about to heat up.

The IMD says temperatures will spike to 41 to 43 degrees Celsius in the next few days, so get ready for some serious summer vibes.

Saturday saw highs of 40 degrees Celsius at Safdarjung and 42.4 degrees Celsius at Ridge, with clear skies keeping nighttime temperatures between 24.6 and 24.8 degrees Celsius.