Delhi tenant Avinash Kumar faked shooting to extort landlord

Three suspects arrested after CCTV review

Police found bloodstains and empty cartridges at the scene, but things didn't add up.

After checking more than 200 CCTV cameras, they realized Kumar had orchestrated everything to avoid getting evicted (the property had already been sold).

He'd even filed a civil suit against the landlord earlier, just to build pressure.

All three men are now in custody, and the case has sparked fresh worries about how far some people might go in tenant-landlord disputes.