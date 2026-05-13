Delhi thunderstorms expected tonight and IMD forecasts 3-5°C temperature rise
India
Heads up, Delhi! Thunderstorms with lightning and winds up to 50km per hour are expected tonight.
Today's highs will sit between 37 and 39 degrees Celsius, but IMD says temperatures could climb by three to five degrees Celsius over the next week, so get ready for some serious summer vibes.
Delhi sunny skies from May 15
Things should clear up by midweek, with sunny skies returning from May 15.
Temperatures are set to peak at around 42 degrees Celsius by May 17-18.
Tuesday saw Safdarjung a bit cooler than usual at 39 degrees Celsius, while minimums were warmer than normal, so it's definitely feeling like pre-monsoon season out there.