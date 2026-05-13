Delhi thunderstorms expected tonight and IMD forecasts 3-5°C temperature rise India May 13, 2026

Heads up, Delhi! Thunderstorms with lightning and winds up to 50km per hour are expected tonight.

Today's highs will sit between 37 and 39 degrees Celsius, but IMD says temperatures could climb by three to five degrees Celsius over the next week, so get ready for some serious summer vibes.