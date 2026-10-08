Delhi Thursday: Partly cloudy, 33-35C highs, nights 22-24C, check AQI
India
Delhi's Thursday is looking mostly chill: expect partly cloudy skies and zero rain, with daytime highs around 33-35 Celsius and nights cooling off to 22-24 Celsius.
Air quality's a mixed bag: it's pretty poor near IIT Delhi (AQI 226), but not as bad in Anand Vihar (AQI 130), so you might want to check your local AQI before heading out.
Delhi: Shower or thunderstorm October 9
IMD says the dry spell continues, though there could be a quick shower or thunderstorm in some spots on October 9.
After that, it's back to clear skies through October 13, with temps staying warm: highs between 31-35 Celsius and lows around 20-24 Celsius.
So, keep your sunscreen handy and maybe track air quality if you're planning outdoor plans this week.