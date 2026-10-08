Delhi Thursday: Partly cloudy, 33-35C highs, nights 22-24C, check AQI

Delhi's Thursday is looking mostly chill: expect partly cloudy skies and zero rain, with daytime highs around 33-35 Celsius and nights cooling off to 22-24 Celsius.

Air quality's a mixed bag: it's pretty poor near IIT Delhi (AQI 226), but not as bad in Anand Vihar (AQI 130), so you might want to check your local AQI before heading out.