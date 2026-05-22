Delhi ties water and sewer connection fees to usage
Delhi just made it cheaper to get water and sewer connections for new buildings or extra construction.
The rates now depend on how much water you'll actually use, and Chief Minister Rekha Gupta says open spaces and non-FAR areas won't be charged.
No charge if water demand unchanged
If your project doesn't bump up water demand, you're off the hook for these charges.
Residents in E- and F-category colonies score a 50% rebate, while G- and H-category colonies get 70% off.
Small homes on bigger plots (over 200 square meters) with a built-up area of 50 square meters or less can grab an extra 50% discount.
Charitable institutions get 50% rebate
Charitable institutions, places of worship, and institutions registered under Section 12AB can claim a 50% rebate.
Commercial properties with zero sewage-discharge infrastructure also qualify; just make sure you follow pollution board rules, or there's a 0.05% per day penalty on the rebate amount if a sewage treatment plant is found non-functional.