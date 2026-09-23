Delhi tightens Astha Kunj patrols after 17 year old assaulted
India
After a 17-year-old girl was assaulted by three men pretending to be police officers in Astha Kunj Park, Delhi authorities have tightened security.
Police and Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) teams are now patrolling the park more often, especially in poorly lit areas, to help people feel safer.
Three accused Asif Hemant Mukesh arrested
The three accused, Asif, Hemant, and Mukesh, have been arrested; one was injured during a police encounter.
Officials discovered parts of the boundary wall were damaged and unmanned gates at the park.
A high-level meeting led by Delhi's lieutenant governor has called for stronger security across the national capital.