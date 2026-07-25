Delhi tightens controls at Jantar Mantar over NEET leak protests

Delhi is stepping up controls as the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) protest at Jantar Mantar heats up, with demonstrators calling for Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation over the alleged NEET paper leak.

To keep things in check, the government has ordered early liquor shop closures, shut down 18 metro stations, including Rajiv Chowk and Mandi House, and extended mobile internet blackouts around the protest site.