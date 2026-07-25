Delhi tightens controls at Jantar Mantar over NEET leak protests
Delhi is stepping up controls as the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) protest at Jantar Mantar heats up, with demonstrators calling for Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation over the alleged NEET paper leak.
To keep things in check, the government has ordered early liquor shop closures, shut down 18 metro stations, including Rajiv Chowk and Mandi House, and extended mobile internet blackouts around the protest site.
Liquor shops close early, metros limited
If you're heading out: central Delhi liquor stores are closing earlier than usual, and several busy metro stations remain shut or have limited access since July 22.
Mobile internet within 1.5km of Jantar Mantar is suspended until midnight. This is already the sixth time since July 20.
Even Connaught Place businesses were told to close by 6:30pm recently due to crowd concerns.