Delhi to announce fuel saving measures amid global energy crunch

Delhi eyes electrification and travel limits

The Delhi Jal Board could replace its self-owned fleet of nearly 200-250 tankers with electric ones, while the Public Works Department could shift drainage and emergency pumps to electric (with diesel backups just in case).

Officials might also face limits on foreign travel, even personal trips, as part of wider austerity measures.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi recently urged everyone to save fuel and take public transport more often during this tough time.