Delhi to audit 1,800 private schools over parents' complaints
India
Delhi is launching a big financial audit of nearly 1,800 private schools after parents lodged complaints alleging financial irregularities and excessive fee collection.
The Directorate of Education is bringing in teams of chartered accountants to dig into school accounts from the past three years—an exercise expected to be conducted over a year.
What's the bigger picture here?
If you or your friends go to a private school in Delhi, this could affect how much your family pays.
Auditors will be checking for any shady transactions or rule-breaking with fees and spending, plus doing on-site visits.
The goal is to make things more transparent and fair for students and parents—especially after plans for new fee committees were put on hold by the High Court late last month.