Delhi to audit 1,800 private schools over parents' fee complaints
India
Delhi's government is kicking off a big financial audit of private schools after lots of parents raised concerns about high fees and possible money mismanagement.
Nearly 1,800 schools will have their last three years' records checked by teams of chartered accountants—so this goes way beyond the usual quick inspections.
What the audit will cover
Auditors will dig into school bills, fee collections, and other documents, even visiting campuses if needed.
If they spot anything off, schools could face corrective or legal action.
The goal: make sure schools play fair with their finances and address parents' complaints.