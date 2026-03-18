Delhi to buy ₹3.1cr luxury boats for VVIPs India Mar 18, 2026

Delhi is set to buy two high-end boats, each costing ₹3.1 crore, for VIP inspections along the Yamuna River.

These air-conditioned boats, with enclosed cabins, are meant for VVIPs and officials to check out river projects in style.

The bidding wraps up March 19.