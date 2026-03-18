Delhi to buy ₹3.1cr luxury boats for VVIPs
India
Delhi is set to buy two high-end boats, each costing ₹3.1 crore, for VIP inspections along the Yamuna River.
These air-conditioned boats, with enclosed cabins, are meant for VVIPs and officials to check out river projects in style.
The bidding wraps up March 19.
Each boat will fit 16-20 people
Each boat fits 16 to 20 people and comes loaded with business-class seats, air conditioning, a pantry, and a comfy rear deck for public events.
They'll also have GPS tracking, radios, depth sounders for safety, and a two-year maintenance contract is part of the deal.