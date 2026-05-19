Delhi to Chandigarh 2-hour drive on Delhi-Amritsar-Katra ₹38,905 cr expressway

Delhi-Amritsar journey nearly 4 hours

The expressway doesn't just cut travel time: it'll reduce the Delhi-Amritsar journey to nearly four hours and six hours from Delhi to Katra.

It's designed to connect you more smoothly with tourist spots, religious centers, and industrial regions in Punjab and Jammu and Kashmir.

Even with some land issues and tough weather slowing things down, officials say construction is moving forward and should wrap up by March 2027.

This upgrade is set to boost local industry and real estate, and reduce pressure on existing highways.