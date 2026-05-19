Delhi to Chandigarh 2-hour drive on Delhi-Amritsar-Katra ₹38,905 cr expressway
Big news for travelers: Delhi to Chandigarh will soon be a quick two-hour drive, thanks to the new Delhi-Amritsar-Katra Expressway.
Opening in phases from late 2026 to March 2027, this ₹38,905 crore project will let you cruise at speeds up to 120km/h, making road trips across northern India way faster and easier.
Delhi-Amritsar journey nearly 4 hours
The expressway doesn't just cut travel time: it'll reduce the Delhi-Amritsar journey to nearly four hours and six hours from Delhi to Katra.
It's designed to connect you more smoothly with tourist spots, religious centers, and industrial regions in Punjab and Jammu and Kashmir.
Even with some land issues and tough weather slowing things down, officials say construction is moving forward and should wrap up by March 2027.
This upgrade is set to boost local industry and real estate, and reduce pressure on existing highways.