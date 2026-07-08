Delhi to convert Arvind Kejriwal bungalow into guesthouse cultural center

Bungalow renovation costs ballooned over 340%

The property will soon have guest rooms, meeting spaces, a conference hall, and an auditorium for cultural programs. The whole area, including an adjacent building from the AAP era, will be part of this new complex.

While the bungalow's pricey renovation sparked controversy last year (with costs ballooning more than 340% higher), officials are moving ahead, aiming to fill Delhi's long-standing need for such a venue.