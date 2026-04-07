Delhi to convert under flyover spaces through CSR partnership

Greenery seating sanitation and 'Ramayana' murals

Expect more greenery, comfy seating, upgraded sanitation, and colorful wall art under these flyovers. At Mangi Setu, you'll even spot murals inspired by the Ramayana.

Chief Minister Rekha Gupta says this isn't just about making Delhi prettier. It's also about inspiring everyone to take pride in their city.

PWD Minister Parvesh Sahib Singh adds that safer and better-looking spaces could make daily life nicer for all of us.