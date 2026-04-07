Delhi to convert under flyover spaces through CSR partnership
India
Delhi is set to revamp the empty spaces under its flyovers, turning them into inviting public spots.
Thanks to a new partnership between the government and companies like Dalmia Bharat, Godrej, and EaseMyTrip Foundation (via their CSR programs), these forgotten areas will soon get a fresh look and new purpose.
Greenery seating sanitation and 'Ramayana' murals
Expect more greenery, comfy seating, upgraded sanitation, and colorful wall art under these flyovers. At Mangi Setu, you'll even spot murals inspired by the Ramayana.
Chief Minister Rekha Gupta says this isn't just about making Delhi prettier. It's also about inspiring everyone to take pride in their city.
PWD Minister Parvesh Sahib Singh adds that safer and better-looking spaces could make daily life nicer for all of us.