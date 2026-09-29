Delhi to crown 'chonkiest' dog Wednesday among 8 contenders
Delhi is about to crown its "chonkiest" dog, with the final showdown happening this Wednesday.
What started as a playful nomination drive by the Instagram page Fat Dogs of Delhi quickly turned into a citywide competition.
Locals nominated their favorite street dogs, and after several days of online voting, just eight chunky contenders are left in the running.
Contest highlights stray dog welfare
The excitement has spread across Delhi, with people making posters and rallying support for their top picks, especially Googoo, a 46-kilogram fan favorite who's currently getting care at an animal center.
Beyond the fun, the contest shines a light on stray dog welfare and encourages donations to animal groups.
Final votes will be cast at ballot boxes at three locations across Delhi, staffed by volunteers, with voting available in person as well as online, making it both a celebration and a call for better community care of street dogs.