Delhi to demolish 34 unsafe government schools, build 27 campuses
India
Big changes are coming for Delhi's government schools.
The city is demolishing 34 schools because of safety and infrastructure problems and plans to build 27 brand-new ones on vacant plots across the city.
The project will cost around ₹900 crore, with the new campuses expected in about 18 months across five regional clusters.
Digital profiling completed for 1,090 schools
Work is underway on 16 schools, while nine cases have been approved.
The digital profiling exercise has been completed for all 1,090 government schools, and the education department is assessing the data to determine the infrastructure improvements required at each school.
Areas like Narela, Rohini, and Bakkarwala are set to get these upgraded buildings as part of Delhi's push for safer, smarter spaces for students.