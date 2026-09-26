Delhi to enforce vehicle PUC checks from October 1
India
Starting October 1, Delhi will strictly check Pollution Under Control (PUC) certificates for vehicles.
The city's aiming to clean up its air before winter hits, so if you drive in Delhi, make sure your PUC is up to date!
Country's largest ATS opens in Burari
Delhi just opened the country's largest Automated Testing Station (ATS) at Burari, which can test 100,000 vehicles a year for emissions and safety.
Plus, cameras are being installed at all PUC centers to keep things more effective and reliable.
The government says these steps show they're committed to making Delhi's air healthier for everyone.