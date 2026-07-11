Delhi to enter dry spell July 12-16 after heavy rains India Jul 11, 2026

After two days of intense showers, Delhi is heading into a dry stretch from July 12-16, 2026.

The IMD says there might be just a quick spell of light rain on Saturday morning, but after that, don't expect more until Thursday.

For context: Safdarjung saw a whopping 106.2mm of rain on both Wednesday and Thursday, but Friday barely registered with just 1.2mm.