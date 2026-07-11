Delhi to enter dry spell July 12-16 after heavy rains
India
After two days of intense showers, Delhi is heading into a dry stretch from July 12-16, 2026.
The IMD says there might be just a quick spell of light rain on Saturday morning, but after that, don't expect more until Thursday.
For context: Safdarjung saw a whopping 106.2mm of rain on both Wednesday and Thursday, but Friday barely registered with just 1.2mm.
Delhi highs 37-39°C AQI worsens
With the rains taking a break, temperatures are set to climb: think highs of 37 to 39 degrees Celsius from Sunday to Thursday.
According to weather experts, this dry phase is thanks to the monsoon trough shifting toward the Himalayas.
Also, Delhi's air quality took a small hit as things dried up: AQI moved from "good" (48) on Thursday to "satisfactory" (65) by Friday.