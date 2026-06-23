Delhi to face scheduled power outages for upgrades and repairs India Jun 23, 2026

Heads up, Delhi! Several areas will have scheduled power outages on Tuesday (June 23, 2026) as electricity companies work on upgrades and repairs.

The goal is to make future supply more reliable, but for now, places like Mundka, Palam, Nangloi, Alaknanda, Khanpur, Jafarpur, and Mohan Garden could be without power for one to four hours.

Some popular neighborhoods (including Friends Colony Mundka and CR Park) are also on the list.