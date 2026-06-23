Delhi to face scheduled power outages for upgrades and repairs
Heads up, Delhi! Several areas will have scheduled power outages on Tuesday (June 23, 2026) as electricity companies work on upgrades and repairs.
The goal is to make future supply more reliable, but for now, places like Mundka, Palam, Nangloi, Alaknanda, Khanpur, Jafarpur, and Mohan Garden could be without power for one to four hours.
Some popular neighborhoods (including Friends Colony Mundka and CR Park) are also on the list.
Delhi outage timings and preparation advice
Here's the breakdown: Mundka (9:06am to 11:06 a.m.), Nangloi (9:01am to 11:01 a.m.), Alaknanda (11am to 3 p.m.), Palam (11am to 12:30 p.m.), Khanpur (11am to 1 p.m.).
If you live in these areas, it's a good idea to charge your devices and fill up some water bottles before the outage.
Power should come back right after maintenance wraps up.