Delhi to get 1st official 1.5-acre dog park in Jangpura
Dog lovers, Delhi's getting its first official dog park in Jangpura later this year!
After a two-year wait, the 1.5-acre space near the Jangpura-Defence Colony flyover will feature exercise zones, trails, swimming and tracking areas, a grooming center, a vet clinic, and even daycare for busy pet parents.
The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) is bringing in a private operator to run things, and the park can host over 20 dogs at once.
Jangpura park requires vaccination and registration
The park will have double-gated entry, and only vaccinated, registered dogs can join the fun.
There will be special enclosures for stray dogs, too, part of a bigger plan to boost animal welfare in Delhi.
Officials say if this goes well, more parks could pop up around the city.
As one official put it warmly: We hope it encourages responsible pet ownership and gives dogs a safe place to play.