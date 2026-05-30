Delhi to get 1st official 1.5-acre dog park in Jangpura

Jangpura park requires vaccination and registration

The park will have double-gated entry, and only vaccinated, registered dogs can join the fun.

There will be special enclosures for stray dogs, too, part of a bigger plan to boost animal welfare in Delhi.

Officials say if this goes well, more parks could pop up around the city.

As one official put it warmly: We hope it encourages responsible pet ownership and gives dogs a safe place to play.