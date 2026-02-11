Delhi to get AI-powered traffic system that auto-issues challans
Delhi Police want to bring in an AI-powered traffic system (ITMS) that spots rule-breakers at over 1,000 enforcement points and generates automated challans, reducing the need for stops and paperwork.
The plan is all about cutting down on jams and pollution using smart cameras, real-time analytics, and signals that actually adapt to the flow of traffic.
Phased rollout of the ITMS
The system will launch in three phases over two years.
First up: five major corridors get the upgrade within the first 12 months, once MHA approval is received.
Next, seven more join within 18 months.
By the end, 30 additional busy routes across Delhi will have smarter junctions, with violation detection and automated challans handled at designated enforcement/ANPR points, keeping things moving.
Benefits of the new system
Less time stuck in traffic means shorter commutes and fewer emissions from idling cars—good news for your schedule and the city's air.
Plus, with automated challans generated by the system, there's less hassle for everyone on the road.