Delhi to get AI-powered traffic system that auto-issues challans

Phased rollout of the ITMS

The system will launch in three phases over two years.

First up: five major corridors get the upgrade within the first 12 months, once MHA approval is received.

Next, seven more join within 18 months.

By the end, 30 additional busy routes across Delhi will have smarter junctions, with violation detection and automated challans handled at designated enforcement/ANPR points, keeping things moving.