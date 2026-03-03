Delhi to get airport express corridor? Here's what we know
Delhi Traffic Police has pitched an elevated road or tunnel from Talkatora Stadium to Dhaula Kuan, hoping to finally ease those notorious Sardar Patel Marg bottlenecks and make airport runs less stressful.
The plan landed on the desks of city officials just two weeks ago.
Proposed route, starting points, and more
The new corridor would skip busy intersections by using tunnels, flyovers, and underpasses along embassy-lined roads like Talkatora Road and Vinay Marg, then connect with National Highway 48 at Dhaula Kuan.
There's also an alternate starting point near Dayal Chowk if needed.
Proposal could be a game-changer for commuters
Traffic heading to the airport is congested, especially during rush hour—so this proposal aims to cut down travel time and take some pressure off Sardar Patel Marg.
With the NDMC deliberating the submitted proposal, this could be a much-needed fix for daily commuters and travelers alike.