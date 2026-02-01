Delhi to get new foot overbridges at these crossings
Delhi is getting new foot overbridges at some of its busiest—and riskiest—crossings.
The PWD says this move is all about making it safer and smoother for the thousands who walk or commute through these spots every day.
FOBs will come up at these places
Expect to see these overbridges at places like Madhuban Chowk, Welcome cut, Shahbad Dairy, Ber Sarai Market, Katwaria Sarai, Okhla Sabzi Mandi, Jeevan Park bus stand, and Lal Singh Chowk.
Construction is expected to begin by February 2026.
Ramps and lifts for easy access
These bridges aren't just basic walkways—under-construction FOBs are being designed to include ramps or lifts so they're accessible for everyone, including kids, seniors, and people with disabilities.
The PWD has instructed agencies to coordinate closely to ensure parallel progress, site readiness and utility shifting.