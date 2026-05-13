Delhi to give 70L free saplings via Vriksh Rath vans

Of 70L 50L public 20L residents

13 vans will travel around distributing climate-friendly saplings (think native species that thrive in Delhi). The drive kicks off with 5 lakh saplings planted citywide.

Of the total 70 lakh, 50 lakh will be planted on public lands like parks and roadsides, while 20 lakh are up for grabs for residents.

Officials are still fine-tuning routes and collection points so everyone gets a fair shot at picking up their own plant this season.