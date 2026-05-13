Delhi to give 70L free saplings via Vriksh Rath vans
Starting June 2026, Delhi's forest department is rolling out Vriksh Rath vans to hand out free saplings across the city during the rainy season.
It's all part of the Green Action Plan 2025-26, which aims to plant a whopping 70 lakh saplings and make Delhi greener.
By bringing saplings right to local neighborhoods, the government hopes more people will join in and help boost the city's green cover.
Of 70L 50L public 20L residents
13 vans will travel around distributing climate-friendly saplings (think native species that thrive in Delhi). The drive kicks off with 5 lakh saplings planted citywide.
Of the total 70 lakh, 50 lakh will be planted on public lands like parks and roadsides, while 20 lakh are up for grabs for residents.
Officials are still fine-tuning routes and collection points so everyone gets a fair shot at picking up their own plant this season.