Delhi to give free bicycles to 1.3L Class 9 girls
Starting at the end of July, Delhi is giving free bicycles to 1.3 lakh Class nine girls in government schools to help them get to class without transport worries.
Chief Minister Rekha Gupta announced the plan during the city's budget presentation, with the scheme to kick off in Shalimar Bagh and then roll out across Delhi, according to an official.
Bicycles arriving as ₹90cr allocated
Bicycles are already arriving, with ₹90 crore set aside for the project. The goal is simple: boost attendance and make sure girls don't drop out because of travel issues.
The government also plans to upgrade roads and run cycling campaigns so students stay safe and help cut down air pollution.
Similar schemes are in place in states like Tamil Nadu and Bihar, so Delhi's hoping for a positive impact too.