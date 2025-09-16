Delhi to give ₹6,000/month to caregivers of fully dependent persons India Sep 16, 2025

Starting September 17, 2025, the Delhi government will give ₹6,000 every month to caregivers looking after people with at least 40% (or 60%, as per some reports) disability who are certified as requiring high support.

The scheme aims to ease the financial and emotional load on families providing daily care.