Next Article
Delhi to give ₹6,000/month to caregivers of fully dependent persons
India
Starting September 17, 2025, the Delhi government will give ₹6,000 every month to caregivers looking after people with at least 40% (or 60%, as per some reports) disability who are certified as requiring high support.
The scheme aims to ease the financial and emotional load on families providing daily care.
Scheme aims to reduce financial burden on families
Until now, Delhi's disability pension only helped individuals—not their caregivers—leaving many families stretched thin.
With around 2,700 families in the city caring for fully dependent members, this direct aid recognizes their effort and helps cover costs like therapy or assistive devices.
It's Delhi's first caregiver-focused scheme and could make a real difference for those balancing work, life, and caregiving.