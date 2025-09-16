India is taking a stand against e-commerce tricks
India is taking a stand against e-commerce tricks known as "dark patterns"—those sneaky design moves on apps and websites that push people into buying things they didn't really want.
The government now calls these tactics unfair trade practices and says legal action is coming for companies that use them.
Consumer Affairs Secretary Nidhi Khare advised e-commerce entities to conduct a self-audit and avoid using dark patterns.
Officials have spotted 13 types of dark patterns so far, sending warnings to companies like Zepto, Uber, and Ola for alleged violations of the new rules.
Khare also warned of tough action—like raids—if banned goods are sold online.
Plus, the department wants to make sure any GST cuts actually reach customers instead of getting lost along the way.