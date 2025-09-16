Kedarnath-Sonprayag ropeway cuts travel from 9 hours to 36 minutes

Devotees traveling to Kedarnath will have a faster and more comfortable mode of transport in the future. The Union Cabinet has approved a ropeway project between Sonprayag and Kedarnath, reducing the current 8-9-hour trek to just 36 minutes. The project, which is estimated to cost ₹4,081 crore, will be executed by Adani Enterprises under the National Ropeways Development Programme (Parvatmala).

Project details Ropeway to carry 1,800 passengers per hour The Sonprayag-Kedarnath ropeway will be built by Adani Enterprises' Roads, Metro, Rail, and Water (RMRW) division. The 12.9km-long ropeway will connect Sonprayag, the last road-accessible point for pilgrims, to Kedarnath Temple. It will be able to carry 1,800 passengers per hour in each direction. The project is expected to be completed in six years and will be operated by Adani for 29 years after construction.

Economic impact Project to boost tourism, create jobs The ropeway project is expected to improve connectivity, create jobs, and boost tourism in the region. Gautam Adani, Chairman of the Adani Group, called it "more than an engineering project - it is a bridge between devotion and modern infrastructure." He added that by making the sacred journey safer and faster, they honor millions' faith while creating new opportunities for Uttarakhand's people through this partnership with National Highways & Logistics Management Ltd (NHLML) and the state government.