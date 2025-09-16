From October 1, Aadhaar verification compulsory for early train reservations

Starting October 1, the Railway Ministry will mandate Aadhaar verification for booking general reserved tickets through the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) website or app. The new rule will be applicable during the first 15 minutes of ticket bookings when they open for any train. This is an extension of a similar rule that was earlier applied only to Tatkal bookings.

Purpose Only Aadhaar-authenticated users will be allowed to book tickets The Railway Ministry issued a circular on Monday, stating the decision to implement Aadhaar verification. The circular read, "In order to ensure that the benefits of the reservation system reach the common user and to prevent misuse by unscrupulous elements...only Aadhaar-authenticated users will be allowed to book general reserved tickets via the IRCTC website or mobile app during the first 15 minutes of booking."

Booking rules Authorized ticketing agents allowed after 1st 15-minute window After the first 15-minute window, authorized ticketing agents will be allowed to book tickets online. However, there will be no changes in booking timings at the railway Passenger Reservation System (PRS) counters. The existing 10-minute restriction on authorized agents from booking tickets immediately after reservations open will continue unchanged.

Official statement Similar measures were implemented for Tatkal bookings A senior ministry official said the decision was taken after observing the effectiveness of similar measures for Tatkal bookings. They said, "Earlier, we had implemented a similar 15-minute Aadhaar restriction for Tatkal bookings. Seeing its effectiveness, we are now extending this to general reservations." The official added that the focus is on ensuring fair access to tickets and delivering benefits to genuine users.