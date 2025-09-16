Next Article
UP: 14-year-old girl dies by suicide after being raped
India
A 14-year-old girl from Sangipur, Pratapgarh (Uttar Pradesh) died by suicide on Monday, after allegedly being raped by a neighborhood trainee constable who promised to marry her.
Police have registered an FIR and charged the accused.
Accused from same neighborhood
The accused is from the same neighborhood and currently training in Mau district.
Police teams have been sent to arrest him as investigations continue.
Victim's family demands justice
The victim's family is seeking justice for the accused.
Her father shared that his daughter was a bright student who dreamed of becoming a doctor: "She was very studious and wanted to become a doctor," he said.