Modi to launch health, nutrition initiatives on his birthday tomorrow 

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will launch the Swasth Nari, Sashakt Parivar Abhiyaan on September 17, his birthday, in Dhar, Madhya Pradesh. The campaign, which translates to "Healthy Woman, Strong Family Campaign," is a joint initiative of the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) and the Ministry of Women and Child Development (MoWCD). It aims to improve women's and children's health across India through over one lakh health camps.

Health focus Campaign focuses on maternal and child health The Swasth Nari, Sashakt Parivar Abhiyaan will strengthen screening and treatment linkages for non-communicable diseases, anemia, tuberculosis, and sickle cell disease. It also focuses on maternal, child, and adolescent health through antenatal care and immunization. The campaign seeks to improve access to quality healthcare services for women and children across India.

Event highlights PM MITRA Park initiative to be showcased During the event, PM Modi will unveil two special pavilions. The first pavilion will feature around 15 stalls dedicated to women's health and empowerment services and products. The second pavilion will highlight the PM MITRA Park initiative, which aims to boost India's textile sector with exhibits such as effluent treatment plants and a common steam boiler.