Who is Gaganpreet Makkad, whose BMW hit Finance Ministry official? 

Gaganpreet Makkad, the driver of a BMW that killed deputy secretary in the Ministry of Finance Navjot Singh, was arrested on Monday and sent to judicial custody in Tihar Jail . The accident occurred on Sunday when Makkad's speeding vehicle collided with Singh's motorcycle near the Delhi Cantt metro station on Ring Road. Singh died from his injuries, while his wife, Sandeep Kaur, was critically injured and is undergoing treatment.

Allegations Kaur accuses Makkad of delaying medical help Kaur has accused Makkad of deliberately delaying medical help by taking them to a hospital approximately 20km away, instead of the nearest one. She claims this delay may have cost her husband's life. "I kept pleading with them to take us to the nearest hospital immediately, especially since my husband was unconscious," Kaur said. The couple's son, Navnoor Singh, also raised concerns about irregularities at the hospital where they were first taken.

Investigation Makkad was also injured in the crash Makkad, a resident of Gurugram, Haryana, was also injured in the crash and admitted to the same hospital before being arrested by police. She told police she took them to a faraway hospital because she panicked and only knew that particular facility, India Today reported. However, a police officer said Makkad's father is friends with one of the owners of Nulife Hospital in GTB Nagar, the same place where the victims were first taken.