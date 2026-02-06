Delhi to install 50,000 CCTVs for women's safety
Delhi is rolling out 50,000 new CCTV cameras citywide, aiming to make public spaces safer—especially for women.
Announced by Chief Minister Rekha Gupta in her maiden budget last year (2025), the upgrade is intended to strengthen surveillance and improve safety in public spaces.
CCTVs will be installed at key locations
Nearly 50,000 regular CCTVs and 100 smart number plate-recognition cameras (with night vision) will be set up at key spots chosen with help from Delhi Police.
To keep things running even during power cuts, they're adding solar panels and battery backups.
There'll also be a new command center so police can monitor feeds in real time.
Tech to the rescue
With investment lined up through FY 2031-32 (ending March 2032), the city is betting on tech to make streets feel safer for everyone—especially young people who are out and about.