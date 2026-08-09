Delhi to launch interstate busses to 6 Bihar cities
Traveling between Delhi and Bihar is about to get way easier.
The Delhi government is set to roll out new interstate bus services connecting the capital directly with Patna, Gaya, Muzaffarpur, Darbhanga, Purnia, and Bhagalpur, just in time for busy travel seasons like Chhath Puja.
This move comes as the Delhi and Bihar governments are set to sign a memorandum of understanding (MoU).
DTC launching 70 non-stop semi-sleeper busses
DTC will launch 70 semi-sleeper deluxe busses (both AC and non-AC) so you can pick your comfort level.
These busses will run non-stop routes: no more annoying transfers.
Plus, a new bus terminal at Anand Vihar is being built to handle the extra traffic.
Final schedules will be set once the official paperwork wraps up, but this should make trips home a lot less stressful for everyone heading to or from Bihar.