Delhi to launch interstate busses to 6 Bihar cities

Traveling between Delhi and Bihar is about to get way easier.

The Delhi government is set to roll out new interstate bus services connecting the capital directly with Patna, Gaya, Muzaffarpur, Darbhanga, Purnia, and Bhagalpur, just in time for busy travel seasons like Chhath Puja.

This move comes as the Delhi and Bihar governments are set to sign a memorandum of understanding (MoU).