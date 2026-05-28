Delhi to open solar-powered khus cooling hut in Shalimar Bagh
Delhi's solar-powered cooling hut is set to open in Shalimar Bagh by early June 2026, offering some much-needed relief from the scorching temperatures.
The hut uses khus grass padding and sprinklers for natural cooling, plus shaded seating, cold water, and phone charging spots, perfect for commuters and locals trying to escape the heat.
Delhi aids 265,000 amid heatwave
Powered by rooftop solar panels, this eco-friendly hut is part of a broader city effort addressing continuing heatwave conditions.
Since May 6, around 265,000 people have been helped with mobile cooling units handing out cold water, gamchas, and caps.
With Delhi recently experiencing its hottest night in 14 years (32.4 Celsius!), officials will see how people respond before rolling out more huts across the city.