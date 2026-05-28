Delhi to open solar-powered khus cooling hut in Shalimar Bagh

Delhi aids 265,000 amid heatwave

Powered by rooftop solar panels, this eco-friendly hut is part of a broader city effort addressing continuing heatwave conditions.

Since May 6, around 265,000 people have been helped with mobile cooling units handing out cold water, gamchas, and caps.

With Delhi recently experiencing its hottest night in 14 years (32.4 Celsius!), officials will see how people respond before rolling out more huts across the city.