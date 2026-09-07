Delhi to receive rain Monday as IMD forecasts moderate showers
India
Delhi is set for a rainy Monday, September 7, with the IMD predicting cloudy skies and moderate showers.
Temperatures will hover between 24 degrees Celsius and 34 degrees Celsius, so expect some much-needed relief from the sticky humidity.
Areas like Vasant Kunj and Malviya Nagar are likely to get the most rain, with moderate rain.
IMD forecasts drier Delhi weather Tuesday
Don't pack away your sunglasses just yet! Starting Tuesday, the IMD says things should dry up with more typical September weather ahead.
If you're heading out, keep an eye on traffic during peak hours as rain might slow things down a bit.
For updates as weather changes, you can always check the IMD website.